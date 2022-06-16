Arecor signs formulation study agreement with top pharma firm

Arecor Therapeutics has signed an exclusive formulation study collaboration with a top five global pharmaceutical company.

Under the terms of the agreement, Arecor will use its proprietary formulation technology platform, Arestat, to develop improved, stable, high concentration liquid formulations of its proprietary products. The company will fund the initial development work and has the option to acquire the rights to the new proprietary formulations and associated intellectual property under a technology licensing model.

Sarah Howell, chief executive officer of Arecor, said: “This collaboration expands our partner portfolio of high-profile pharmaceutical companies. The growing recognition of how the Arestat platform can enhance a broad range of therapeutic products is testament to our expertise and innovation in formulation science. For our partners, we are able to significantly improve their products to enable patient friendly treatment regimens that are effective, safe and more convenient, which in turn can lead to better adherence and health outcomes, benefitting healthcare systems as a whole.”