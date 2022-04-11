Arrayjet introduces Mercury range of microarray printers

Arrayjet introduces Mercury print dispensers which be used for a wide range of microarray and micro-fluidics applications within pharmaceutical, diagnostic and life science workflows.

Arrayjet’s high-speed microarray printers offer patented, non-contact inkjet technology for printing multiplex array-based assays onto slides, point-of-care devices, biochips and micro-plates. The technology can print any biological sample onto any substrate, up to 100-times faster than traditional pin-spotting or tip-dispensing systems. Building on five years of research and development, the Mercury range offers cost-effective, higher-throughput arraying with in-line quality control, whilst requiring minimal manual input. These printers encompass the company’s advances into new research areas, such as small molecule drug discovery, autoimmune screening, and multiplex-diagnostics.

The Mercury range is announced to be more compact, with tighter environmental controls for printing consistency. The design is easier to set-up, use and maintain. In addition, the instruments incorporate a printhead range for faster and more accurate printing of a larger range of volumes and spot sizes. Advanced capabilities can be custom-tailored or chosen from six application-specific packages comprising of printing, scanning, reagents and substrates, enabling users to access the functionalities most relevant for them. Mercury is upgradeable and scalable for growing manufacturing or research requirements, and compatible with future developments from Arrayjet.

Dr Iain McWilliam, chief executive officer of Arrayjet, commented: “Over 20 years, Arrayjet has established its reputation as the industry-leading provider of inkjet bioprinting systems. With the launch of Mercury instruments, our offering is stronger than ever. The new range comprises the fastest and highest throughput micro-arrayers on the market; helping our customers to reduce costs, save time and minimise reagent use.” He added: “This range incorporates our multidisciplinary team’s assay development expertise and innovation, alongside valued customer feedback; showcasing Arrayjet’s continued dedication to advancing microarray printing.”