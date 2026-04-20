Arterex invests in US medical device facility growth

Arterex, a global medical device developer and contract manufacturer, has announced the expansion of its facility in Mansfield, Massachusetts, USA, which specialises in the development and manufacturing of FDA Class 2 and Class 3 electromechanical devices (EMDs) and implantable devices for OEMS.

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By adding approximately 15,000 square feet to the existing footprint, the expansion increases operational capacity by almost 50 percent and strengthens Arterex’s ability to meet growing customer needs.

“This expansion marks a major step forward in expanding our manufacturing operations to meet our growing customer demand,” said Bill Gerard, president North America of Arterex. “It strengthens our role in the global supply chain and improves our ability to respond to evolving customer expectations.”

As part of this effort, the Mansfield site is relocating and enlarging its inventory management system within the new space, allowing Arterex to convert the former inventory area into additional manufacturing capacity. This renovation will open the area to the existing production floor, enabling a more efficient, integrated workflow. The new inventory space will feature advanced monitoring and security technology to strengthen oversight of inventory and prevent unauthorised access.

At the same time, Arterex is making a significant capital investment in a new steam steriliser, a leading solution in modern sterilisation technology, along with the facility upgrades required for its installation. A Hexagon coordinate measuring machine (CMM) has been added to enhance engineering and inspection capabilities, with the system already operational and soon transitioning to a dedicated location as internal renovations continue.

“Our goal is to increase output and productivity by streamlining inventory and manufacturing operations, improving packaging and shipment preparation, and expanding our service capabilities to support our planned growth,” continued Gerard.

The expansion also contributes to broader industry trends — greater automation, and the ability to support more complex device designs — enabling Arterex to reliably support the increasingly complex technologies shaping the next generation of patient care.