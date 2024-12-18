Asahi Kasei Pharma strengthens global reach with Exclusive License Agreement

Asahi Kasei Pharma has taken another step in its transformation into a global specialty pharmaceuticals company through a new licensing agreement with Chiome Bioscience for its humanised anti-CX3CR1 antibody.

× Expand Iurii Motov Shutterstock

The partnership exemplifies Asahi Kasei Pharma’s Open Innovation platform, which addresses unmet medical needs through strategic collaboration and cutting-edge science.

The anti-CX3CR1 antibody, currently in preclinical development, works by inhibiting CX3CR1, a receptor involved in immune cell migration to inflammatory sites. By accelerating its development, Asahi Kasei Pharma aims to bring an innovative therapy to market that could significantly improve patient outcomes.

“By establishing an effective co-creation framework with Chiome, we successfully brought this initiative to fruition,” said Dr. Kazunobu Konishi, senior general manager of Pharmaceuticals Research Center at Asahi Kasei Pharma. “We hope that this partnership will expedite the development of the antiCX3CR1 antibody. Furthermore, we are committed to intensifying our open innovation activities to continuously secure global rights to early-stage projects, thereby enhancing our presence on the global stage.”

The licensing agreement complements the “One AK Pharma” initiative, which unifies Asahi Kasei’s pharmaceutical operations in Japan and the U.S. to optimise resources and drive healthcare expertise. Earlier this year, Asahi Kasei acquired Calliditas Therapeutics, a Swedish firm recognised for developing TARPEYO, a therapy for immunoglobulin A (IgA) nephropathy, a rare kidney disease.

“We’ve integrated our pharmaceutical businesses worldwide to better achieve our mid- and long-term goals,” said Yoshikazu Aoki, president of Asahi Kasei Pharma. “This effort includes consolidating our Business Development functions in the U.S., where we plan to further accelerate activities that drive growth and innovation. Additionally, the acquisition of Calliditas strengthens our business foundation, enabling us to expand the scale of our pharmaceutical operations in the U.S. and enhance our market presence. These initiatives are key to Asahi Kasei’s goal of reaching $3 billion in annual pharmaceutical sales by 2030 through specialising in immunology, transplantation, and related diseases.”

Through partnerships like the licensing agreement with Chiome, and a commitment to research-driven innovation, Asahi Kasei Pharma is well-positioned to address pressing global health challenges and deliver meaningful solutions that enhance quality of life.