Asahi Kasei Pharma strengthens preclinical pipeline

Asahi Kasei Pharma announced that it has strengthened its drug discovery pipeline through an exclusive global license agreement regarding novel lead compounds for a single target with Alchemedicine, a company specialising in the discovery of small molecule drugs.

× Expand Asahi Kasei Pharma

The license agreement was executed on February 3, 2026, and follows the companies’ recent announcement on advancing AK1960 to a Phase I study.

Under the agreement, Asahi Kasei Pharma obtained exclusive worldwide rights to research, develop, manufacture, and commercialise the compounds, which are currently at the preclinical stage. The compounds were identified using Alchemedicine’s drug discovery platform, HiSAP1 and are expected to have therapeutic potential for multiple autoimmune diseases. The specific target indications will be determined by Asahi Kasei Pharma as development progresses.

This agreement represents the second license agreement between the two companies, following an initial license agreement in June 2022. The new program is independent of the previous agreement, reflecting a deepened partnership, strategic alignment, and proven success.

Yoshikazu Aoki, president of Asahi Kasei Pharma, said: “Strengthening our research capabilities through open innovation is a strategic priority as we work toward Asahi Kasei Group’s goal of $3 billion in pharmaceutical sales by 2030. We will continue to pursue partnerships that deliver innovative medicines and drive sustainable growth.”

Asahi Kasei positions Pharmaceuticals as a First Priority business in its medium-term management plan, emphasising value creation by expanding its research and development activities globally, leveraging open innovation to create new therapeutic value worldwide.