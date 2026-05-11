Ascentium Talent appoints Ywan Karlen as general manager

Ascentium Talent (AT), the AI-powered behavioural training platform deployed across more than 40 pharmaceutical companies, including nine of the Top 10 globally by revenue, has announced the appointment of Ywan Karlen as General Manager, EMEA, and head of global strategy & growth.

× Expand Shutterstock - RerF_Studio

Karlen will lead European operations from the company's newly incorporated subsidiary, Ascentium Talent GmbH, headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

The appointment marks a decisive step in AT's global expansion. The platform has been validated across more than 10,000 users and 200,000+ practice sessions, with documented skill improvement of up to 50% across controlled deployments. AT is now bringing that proven capability to European pharmaceutical headquarters concentrated in the Basel-Zurich corridor.

A seasoned bridge between pharma operations and AI

Karlen brings two decades of life sciences and technology leadership spanning Novartis, Veeva Systems, Aktana (now PharmaForceIQ), BASE Life Science, and Deloitte.

At Novartis Basel HQ, he held global director responsibility for Future Field Engagement Models and International Commercial & Launch Strategy

At Aktana/PharmaForceIQ, he led EMEA customer success for one of the sector's leading AI-powered commercial intelligence platforms

At Veeva Systems, he designed CRM architectures across European and Asian markets

Karlen brings both the commercial network and the regulatory literacy — including ISO 27001 and EU AI Act compliance expertise — required to scale a compliance-first AI platform across Europe.

"Ywan's appointment represents exactly the kind of experienced, well-networked operator Europe requires. He speaks the language of pharma commercial excellence, understands the compliance imperatives, and has the credibility to open doors at the largest accounts. We are building Ascentium Talent's European chapter with the right leader at the helm." said Vic Wu, founder & CEO, Ascentium Talent.

"European pharmaceutical companies are under pressure to demonstrate measurable capability development, not just training completion. AT's platform closes that gap with behavioural science that is published, auditable, and proven at scale. My goal is to establish AT as the standard of excellence for AI-driven sales and medical affairs training across EMEA." said Ywan Karlen, general manager, EMEA, Ascentium Talent.