Asimov Launches its Fourth Generation AI-driven CHO Edge System

Expand CHO Edge System.

Asimov has unveiled the fourth generation of its AI-driven, CHO Edge System. The platform features an increased typical titer range of 5-11 g/L across modalities before any upstream process optimisation. The synthetic biology specialist hopes the latest edition will further develop the optimisation of expression across various biologic architectures while increasing the likelihood of high titer cell lines.

Additionally, the fourth edition will provide improved robustness, allowing the platform to increase its minimum CLD titer guarantee for igG monoclonal antibodies to 5 g/L. If a lead clone fails to hit its benchmark, it will still be transferred to the partner, but both the service fee and all commercial use license fees will be waived.

Key upgrades for the CHO Edge System:

Updates to expression vector architectures, genetic parts selection, and process methodologies.

Features a suite of AI models which can predict signal peptide cleavage, RNA splicing, and upstream process optimisation.

Advanced features are accessible by licensing the CHO Edge System or as part of Asimov’s Cell Line Development Service.

Alec Nielsen, Co-Founder and CEO of Asimov, said: “Our 4th generation CHO Edge System incorporates learnings from a wide range of molecules, and an array of proprietary data-driven AI models. We have upgraded the vector architectures, genetic parts selection, and predictive modelling across multiple biological processes. While we always target titers in excess of 10 g/L in our CLD process, we can now guarantee a minimum of 5 g/L for IgG molecules. By offering a titer guarantee, we aim to set a new standard for cell line development in the industry and redefine the expectations of therapeutic developers.”