Astoriom acquires additional UK storage business

Astoriom has acquired Roylance Stability Storage Limited and Roylance Scientific Limited, the UK operations of life sciences stability storage provider Sampled, located in Glasgow.

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The acquisition further strengthens Astoriom’s specialist storage and sample management capabilities, offering broader coverage, additional expertise and operational resilience to help safeguard the samples, materials and equipment that are critical to scientific research and product innovation.

Astoriom has more than 30 years’ experience providing outsourced sample storage services and technical support, and will now provide customers utilising services at Sampled’s Glasgow, UK facility with secure, compliant and quality-led storage environments supported by continuous monitoring, inventory controls and business continuity systems at its flagship UK facility in Rochdale.

Supported by Limerston Capital, a UK mid-market private equity investment firm, Astoriom has undergone considerable growth over the last two years as part of its long-term international M&A-driven approach. It has strengthened its position in the market with expansion in high-growth regions strategically positioned to support stability storage and biorepository, technical service and validation, business continuity planning and disaster recovery services across global locations. This includes the acquisition of UK-based MTS Cryo Stores and Cool Repair Scientific UK, USA-based Flagship Biosciences’ biorepository solutions and Precision Stability Storage, as well as the cryo suite launch and expansion of its Tramore site in Ireland.

“Astoriom’s continued growth reflects the sustained demand for our integrated services. This recent acquisition reinforces our commitment to delivering high-quality sample storage capabilities in the UK and beyond,” said Will Edwards, CEO, Astoriom. “We understand how important continuity, responsiveness and technical expertise is to ensure the security, integrity, traceability and required storage conditions of valuable samples at all times. Our utmost priority throughout this process is to maintain continuity of service, building upon the strong foundation Sampled has put in place, while providing access to the additional expertise, resources and capabilities available through Astoriom.”