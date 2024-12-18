Astoriom launches dedicated cryo-storage suite

Astoriom has developed a new cryogenic storage suite at its Tramore facility, bringing unmatched capabilities for biological sample storage to Ireland.

× Expand Astoriom Astoriom Ribbon Cutting

Local representative Gerald Hurley, CEO of Waterford Chamber of Commerce, joined the Astoriom’s team for the company’s expansion into a new purpose built cryo suite, marking the significant milestone for the local community and Ireland’s growing life science sector.

The dedicated cryogenic suite meets the growing demands of industries requiring safe, long-term preservation of biological materials while ensuring the long-term viability of their samples.

Building on its existing customer base from its site in Tramore, which offers stability storage, disaster recovery, biorepository and service and validation services, the cryogenic suite is expected to come as welcome news for any industry that would have the need to store biological samples such as pharmaceutical companies, IVF clinics and other similar organisations.

Astoriom’s dedicated cryogenic suite also serves as a crucial resource for disaster recovery plans, addressing an emerging requirement from regulatory bodies to have disaster recovery strategies in place, with the new Tramore facility opening up the opportunity for global businesses to meet these requirements.

The suite boasts a vast storage capacity and can maintain precise temperature ranges of -196C, ensuring the safe preservation of biological materials. Adhering to the highest industry standards, including ISO 9001 certifications, the new suite ensures full compliance with global regulatory requirements.

Lori Ball, CEO for Astoriom, said: “The launch of this dedicated cryogenic suite signifies our confidence in the growing demand for biological sample storage not only in Ireland but in the global market and our commitment to expanding our Tramore base. Over the next few months, we will continue to expand our service offerings, strengthening our position as a critical partner to industries needing secure, reliable storage.

“We are pleased to mark this milestone with Waterford Chamber of Commerce allowing us the chance to demonstrate the potential that the new suite brings to the local area and we look forward to working with them as we continue to grow and bring more investment to Tramore.”

Gerald Hurley, CEO of Waterford Chamber of Commerce, said: “Waterford is a city of opportunity and innovation, a global leader in research and technology. The expansion of Astoriom goes right to the heart of this. The life science sector is a key component to economic development in Waterford and the South East region and to have Astoriom growing their business right here in Tramore is just fantastic. We wish all the team every success and as a long standing supporter of Waterford Chamber, we offer them every assistance in their future journey.”

The news of the new facility comes following Astoriom’s recent double-acquisition as it took over Nottingham-based biorepository specialist, MTS Cyro Stores and sister laboratory refrigeration specialist, Cool Repair Scientific UK, alongside Flagship Biosciences’s North Carolina biorepository operations in October.

With over 30 years of expertise in safeguarding samples for leading scientific and consumer R&D companies, Astoriom has established a strong reputation in ICH sample stability and biorepository storage, operating state-of-the-art facilities across the United States, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.