Atelerix enters agreement with Cherry Biotech

Atelerix, a biotech company revolutionising cell preservation and biological transport with its pioneering hydrogel encapsulation technology, has entered a partnership with Cherry Biotech, a French company specialising in organ-on-chip and organoid technologies for biomedical research.

The initial agreement will explore the integration of Atelerix’s patented hydrogel technology with Cherry Biotech’s advanced 3D organoid models to facilitate global extended-duration shipment. In collaboration, the companies aim to improve the reliability and consistency of transporting these temperature-sensitive materials without the complications of cold-chain logistics, enabling significant growth and expanded customer access to high-quality, human-relevant preclinical data worldwide. Through an initial 12-month trial period, both parties will validate their strategic and technical alignment, establishing the groundwork for a scalable, long-term commercial partnership.

Cherry Biotech’s in vitro product range combine AI analysis, high-resolution live imaging and precisely controlled organoid culture to better predict the efficacy and safety of drugs, generating real life-like preclinical data. As part of the partnership, Atelerix’s hydrogel technology will also be validated for the stable shipment of Cherry Biotech’s recently released organoidPlate – an advanced multiwell plate with ready to use organoids for adipose tissue, breast cancer, liver and lung, which is now available for worldwide shipping.

The MoU builds on a test period whereby Cherry Biotech demonstrated strong performance of Atelerix’s biosample preservation technology across multiple organ models, preserving membrane integrity and biological function at ambient or controlled temperatures.

Alastair Carrington, CEO, Atelerix, said: “This latest partnership with Cherry Biotech is a key step in expanding our commercial traction, broadening market reach, and increasing visibility for Atelerix’s solutions. It is fantastic to work alongside such an innovative CRO, we are delighted that our preservation technology has already proven itself in delivering organoid models reliably and hassle-free to researchers worldwide. This partnership provides key validation, reinforcing the potential of ambient logistics to support the adoption of assay-ready animal model alternatives, advancing drug testing and better predicting human responses.”