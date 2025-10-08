Atlas Copco expands TCS chiller range

Atlas Copco has expanded its TCS series of air-cooled industrial chillers in response to growing demand for process cooling technology among UK pharmaceutical manufacturers.

× Expand Atlas Copco

With the launch of new 110–170 kW and 350–610 kW models, Atlas Copco is making a decisive breakthrough into the mainstream industrial chiller market. The additions extend the TCS range beyond its original 190–310 kW bracket to satisfy the most in-demand process cooling requirements and support precise, energy-efficient temperature control in pharmaceutical production environments.

The expansion marks an important step in Atlas Copco’s process cooling journey following the acquisition of Eurochiller in 2019. With these additions, the TCS family now spans 110–610 kW and will be further complemented in 2026 with larger models exceeding 1 MW. This ensures Atlas Copco is well placed to support customer requirements from mid-size systems through to high-capacity installations, while delivering higher cooling capacity within a smaller physical footprint to help customers optimise space in plant rooms and on factory floors.

Efficiency remains a defining feature of the TCS series. The new models incorporate multi-scroll compressor technology and intelligent fan control logic, delivering Seasonal Energy Performance Ratio (SEPR) values consistently above 6. SEPR is widely recognised as the industry benchmark for measuring real-world chiller efficiency, and by achieving consistently high values, the new TCS models enable manufacturers to lower energy consumption and operating costs without compromising reliability under changing loads. To support decision-making, SEPR comparison tools are available that allow buyers to evaluate and compare the energy savings, greenhouse gas emissions and return on investment offered by different chillers.

The TCS range is supplied as standard with R454B, a low Global Warming Potential (GWP) refrigerant with a CO₂ equivalent five times lower than traditional R410A. This ensures full compliance with F-Gas regulations, which are driving the phase-out of high-GWP refrigerants such as R410A in the UK and EU for this category of equipment.

By selecting R454B, manufacturers can reduce their environmental footprint without compromising performance, as the refrigerant offers high efficiency even at partial loads. This combination allows businesses to futureproof their cooling infrastructure against tightening legislation, while also contributing to long-term sustainability targets.

Chris Ferriday, Business Line Manager for Process Cooling Solutions at Atlas Copco, said: “The expansion of the TCS range is a major step forward for us. By covering cooling capacities from 110 to 610 kW, we are now addressing the heart of the market for process cooling. These models deliver high efficiency, robust performance and regulatory peace of mind, backed by the service and reliability customers expect from Atlas Copco. With larger screw compressor chillers also on the way, the TCS family is becoming a cornerstone of our process cooling portfolio.”

Like the Atlas Copco air compressor portfolio, the new TCS chiller models are designed with connectivity in mind. Each unit features the Elektronikon Mk5 controller and offers full compatibility with SMARTLINK remote monitoring, providing operators with real-time performance insights, energy efficiency reports and predictive maintenance support. This data-driven approach helps manufacturers maximise uptime and extend equipment lifecycle while keeping operating costs under control.

The expansion of the TCS range underscores Atlas Copco’s commitment to being a trusted partner in process cooling, alongside its established expertise in compressed air and industrial gas generation. By aligning high efficiency, low-GWP refrigerants and advanced connectivity, the TCS family offers manufacturers a reliable and future-ready solution for their process cooling needs.