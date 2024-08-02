Aurora Cannabis and Vectura Fertin Pharma announce commercial collaboration

× Expand Ralf Liebhold / Shutterstock.com

Aurora Cannabis Inc., a leading Canadian-based global medical cannabis company, and Vectura Fertin Pharma, Inc., an innovator in wellness and healthcare, have announced that Aurora has entered into a commercial collaboration with Cogent International Manufacturing Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Vectura Fertin Pharma.

Through this arrangement, Cogent will initially launch its newly developed CBD lozenge on Aurora’s Canadian medical cannabis patient platform, giving access to patient feedback which will be used to validate the product proposition and patient responses to the product while building real-world patient data for future analysis.

Following the successful launch of the CBD lozenge, the two companies may explore opportunities regarding the potential commercialisation of other Vectura Fertin Pharmamedical cannabis products in Canada.

“We are excited about this commercial collaboration that will allow Aurora to leverage its industry-leading patient platform in Canada to support advancements in medical cannabis, as well as to provide our patients with access to Vectura Fertin Pharma’s new CBD lozenge,” said Miguel Martin, CEO for Aurora. “As a global leader in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, we are pleased to see increased interest in the possibilities of medical cannabis as part of healthcare options made available to Canadians.”

Michael Kunst, CEO for Vectura Fertin Pharma, said: “At Vectura Fertin Pharma, we are committed to building a pipeline of innovation, based on scientific rigor, to improve unmet medical and health needs. We are delighted to be working with the Aurora team who share our high standards for safety and quality, and our strong focus on improving people’s lives.

"Through this strategic collaboration, the Aurora platform will enable us to bring our new CBD lozenge, as prescribed by a healthcare professional, to the largest patient base in Canada, and to both study its impact and validate the product proposition through the generation of real-world patient data.”

The agreement between Aurora and Cogent is expected to have an initial term of 24 months, with a target of launching CBD containing products on Aurora’s Canadian medical cannabis marketplace, starting with a CBD lozenge.

The products will be manufactured, packaged and labelled by Cogent for sale and distribution by Aurora through its leading direct-to-patient e-commerce sales channel, requiring minimal additional capital investment by Aurora. The expected launch of the first SKU in market is targeted for later in 2024.