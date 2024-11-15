Avantor opens Bridgewater facility to tackle life science challenges

Key Highlights:

Avantor has opened its new flagship Bridgewater Innovation Center, adding to Avantor’s network of 13 research and innovation centres across the globe.

The Innovation Center spans 60,000 square feet, doubling its previous laboratory and pilot plant capacity.

The Bridgewater Innovation Center allows Avantor to optimise and accelerate biomanufacturing processes at scale; resulting in faster problem solving, streamlined knowledge exchange and strategic co-innovation.

Avantor, Inc., a provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and advanced technology industries, has opened its new flagship Bridgewater Innovation Center. The research and development facility, located in Bridgewater, NJ, joins Avantor’s network of 13 research and innovation centres across the globe.

The Innovation Center spans 60,000 square feet, doubling its previous laboratory and pilot plant capacity. Designed for collaborative work, the centre houses spaces for upstream and downstream process development, dedicated analytical testing labs, and a viral vector laboratory. An expanded pilot plant supports scale-up simulations, enabling rapid customisation of bioprocessing workflows.

“Our new Bridgewater Innovation Center is twice the size of our previous facility and adds capacity, talent and capabilities to support the growing demands for monoclonal antibodies, cell and gene therapy and mRNA workflows,” said Michael Stubblefield, president and CEO of Avantor. “Working side-by-side with customers in our network of innovation centres across the globe enables us to power science at every step to deliver life-changing therapies faster, and more cost effectively.”

The Bridgewater Innovation Center allows Avantor to optimise and accelerate biomanufacturing processes at scale; resulting in faster problem solving, streamlined knowledge exchange and strategic co-innovation. Staffed with experts including Ph.D. scientists, bioengineers, biologists, and process engineers, this centre provides both the capacity and expertise needed to support customers’ needs. Avantor’s sustainability goals, reinforcing the company’s commitment to environmental responsibility.