Avantor provides first look at recently completed hydration expansion

Avantor, a global provider of mission-critical products and services in the life sciences and advanced technology industries, presented highlights of the recently completed expansion at its flagship European manufacturing site at Drug, Chemical & Associated Technologies Association (DCAT) Week 2025.

× Expand phototrip2403 Shutterstock New York City.

Dr. Brophy’s presentation took place on 17th March.

DCAT, which runs 17-20th March in New York City, is an annual event for companies engaged in the Bio/Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Value Chain.

The new production facility’s advanced technologies quadruple the site’s capacity for manufacturing, formulating, and filling United States Pharmacopoeia (USP) purified water and Water for Injection (WFI)-based hydration solutions. These high-purity solutions are essential in buffer preparations, cell culture media, clean-in-process (CIP), and formulation processes, supporting the stability, efficacy, and safety of biologics and other life-saving therapies.

“This latest investment strengthens our global manufacturing network, building important capacity and bringing our operations closer to customers,” said Benoit Gourdier, EVP of Bioscience Production Segment. “It ensures a dependable supply of high-quality products while strengthening our role as a trusted partner, working alongside biopharma manufacturers to produce life changing therapies.”

In recent years, Avantor has made substantial investments to enhance global production capacity and introduce new products to serve the growing bioprocessing needs of drug manufacturers. This project in Poland builds on a recent expansion at the Aurora, OH manufacturing site, which added significant hydrated solutions capacity to support the North American market. Additionally, a new production facility at the Phillipsburg, NJ manufacturing site has doubled the output of synthesised salts, a vital ingredient in hydration manufacturing. These investments improve Avantor’s global production efficiency, optimise supply chain operations and strengthen the availability of raw materials for biopharma applications to customers worldwide.

In addition to increasing manufacturing capacity, Avantor has also expanded its research and innovation capabilities. In November 2024, the company opened its new 60,000-square-foot Bridgewater Innovation Center in New Jersey doubling its previous lab and pilot plant capacity, enhancing collaboration and bioprocessing innovation. Designed for upstream and downstream development, analytical testing, and viral vector research, the facility accelerates scale-up and customisation across the entire bioprocessing workflow.