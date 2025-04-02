Avantor showcases scalable fluid handling innovations at INTERPHEX

Avantor, a provider of mission-critical products and services for the life sciences and advanced technology industries, showcases Magnetic Mixing Systems at INTERPHEX.

× Expand Sean Pavone Shutterstock Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.

The company is showcasing fluid handling technologies that support every step of the bioprocessing continuum, delivering scalability, flexibility, and efficiency in media and buffer preparation, filtration, purification, and final formulation applications.

"Avantor's participation at INTERPHEX is an exciting opportunity for us to showcase technologies that redefine how biomanufacturers manage their fluid handling operations," said Benoit Gourdier, executive vice president, bioscience production at Avantor. "We're excited to connect with customers and attendees in New York City and demonstrate how our fluid handling solutions address their most complex production challenges."

Attendees are invited to experience personalised product demonstrations with Avantor's Magnetic Mixing Systems, the MasterSense smart ecosystem for Masterflex peristaltic pumps, J.T.Baker Direct Dispense Systems for buffer management, and customisable solutions for tangential flow filtration. Avantor's approach to fluid handling solutions provides biopharma manufacturers with unprecedented choice to match their unique bioprocessing needs.

Avantor's Magnetic Mixing Systems ensure homogeneous mixing with minimal shear, protecting sensitive biologics in a single-use, closed system. The new 10L tabletop system, along with the 200L showcased at INTERPHEX, joins Avantor's scalable family of mixers that extend up to 1500L, offering consistent and accurate mixing performance across various batch sizes and production demands. Developed for full single-use applications and customisable to exacting specifications, the mixers easily scale from process development to commercial production.

Supporting aseptic and seamless fluid transfer, Avantor will demonstrate the Masterflex MasterSense pump system's smart, digital ecosystem built for precision and repeatability. With scalable pump sizes, intuitive protocol programming and real-time fluid pressure monitoring, MasterSense enables researchers and manufacturers to streamline tasks and save valuable time across fluid volumes.

Across its portfolio, Avantor prioritises flexible implementation and modularity to meet the unique needs of single-use, multi-product, and hybrid facilities. Avantor is committed to advancing bioprocessing through innovative, end-to-end fluid handling solutions.