Avantor unveils sterile sampling platform

Avantor, a global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and advanced technologies industries, has announced the launch of its pre-engineered PUPSIT (pre-use, post-sterilisation integrity testing) assemblies and comprehensive sterile sampling suite.

Designed to simplify qualification steps, reduce contamination risk, and support faster in-process decisions, the new suite of products gives manufacturers greater flexibility in how they configure, operate, and scale their bioprocesses.

Avantor’s sterile sampling suite addresses common bioproduction needs through modular, multi-sample configurations that minimise line breaks and operator intervention. Standardised bills of materials and documentation streamline setup and qualification, while closed-path designs protect sample integrity. By tailoring components and connection formats to each process, customers can standardise across sites and scales, reducing variability and the need for custom engineering.

Avantor’s pre-engineered, configurable PUPSIT assemblies integrate supplier-agnostic components that connect seamlessly with common filtration trains. By standardising integrity testing after sterilisation and maintaining closed flow paths, these assemblies simplify implementation, reduce setup variability, and minimise the need for ad hoc rigging — helping manufacturers streamline PUPSIT qualification while maintaining full compliance.

Together, the sterile sampling suite and PUPSIT assemblies create a consistent, closed pathway from vessel to filter to sample, helping biomanufacturers protect product quality, improve operational safety, reduce risk, and accelerate decision-making across single-use and hybrid facilities, from clinical to commercial scale.