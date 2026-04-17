Avery Dennison launches advanced RFID inlays

Healthcare facilities can now track medical devices and surgical instruments through the entire sterilisation process without compromising RFID functionality, following the launch of Avery Dennison's sterilisation portfolio.

The solution enables 'tagging at source', allowing medical devices, surgical instruments and pharmaceutical products to be tracked throughout their entire lifecycle without compromising data integrity. By eliminating manual retagging, the technology helps to prevent human error - improving accuracy in the distribution of medical items to more than 99%. This could help support key healthcare priorities including more time to focus on patient care, safety, regulatory compliance with UDI (Unique Device Identification) requirements and streamlined inventory management.

Applications span hospitals, surgical centres, medical device manufacturing, central sterile supply departments and pharmaceutical operations. Crucially, the technology reduces procurement complexity and enhances durability under harsh sterilisation conditions.

The portfolio includes three new RFID inlay products: AD Minidose U9 Steri, AD Accessory U9 Steri and AD Shelter Steri, all of which withstand autoclave and ethylene oxide gas sterilisation. Each product has undergone successful testing on various common substrates such as PP Syringe, Glass Vial, PP Panel and Glass Panel substrates.

Avery Dennison has developed a single portfolio that works across the three most common sterilisation methods, enabling healthcare facilities to better standardise their RFID infrastructure regardless of their sterilisation processes. The move underscores the company’s dedication to innovation, driving solutions that empower every step of the supply chain, from manufacturing to the point of care.

"The key to surviving these extreme sterilisation conditions lies in the precise combination of adhesive and face materials," says Barbara Van Rymenam, senior director of healthcare at Avery Dennison. "Avery Dennison brings together both worlds effectively. By combining our deep materials science and digital identification expertise, we create solutions that simplify workflows, cut out manual post-sterilisation tagging and reduce the mistakes that come with it."