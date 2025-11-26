Aylward Enterprises highlights bulk handling capabilities

Aylward Enterprises highlights two complementary bulk handling solutions engineered to optimise product transfer and inspection prior to feeding: the Bulk Product Conveyor (BPC) and the BPC Sorter.

Designed to seamlessly integrate with upstream feeding systems, these accessories deliver reliable product transport, chip removal, and automated inspection, helping manufacturers maintain high throughput and product quality across pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and healthcare operations.

The Bulk Product Conveyor transports bulk tablets from a 32-litre capacity hopper directly to the feed system, ensuring continuous production flow. Standard features include a vacuum attachment for chip removal and de-dusting, along with a low-level product sensor that enables automatic loading, reducing operator intervention and downtime. By maintaining consistent product delivery, the BPC enhances efficiency and supports smooth line performance in high-volume packaging environments.

Building on this functionality, the BPC Sorter incorporates an integrated sorting system for enhanced quality control. Capable of handling both tablets and softgels, it removes chipped and partial product, as well as under- and oversized units, before material reaches the feed system. By eliminating defective pieces at the source, the BPC Sorter safeguards downstream equipment, ensures uniformity, and improves overall batch integrity.

Together, the Bulk Product Conveyor and BPC Sorter provide manufacturers with scalable, user-friendly solutions that increase automation, reduce manual handling, and maintain product quality at every stage of the feeding process. With robust construction and cGMP-ready designs, these systems exemplify Aylward’s commitment to advancing efficiency and compliance in solid-dose packaging operations.