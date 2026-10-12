Azenta Life Sciences announce CryoArc Vita-76

Azenta Life Sciences announce the CryoArc Vita-76, a high-efficiency cryogenic storage system design optimised for In vitro fertilisation (IVF) clinics and reproductive medicine facilities.

× Expand Azenta Life Sciences

The CryoArc Vita-76 is engineered to protect patient embryos, oocytes, and reproductive tissue through a combination of high-density storage, enhanced usability, and software-enabled performance monitoring.

Jeff Wall, vice president & general manager, Stores & Cryo said “At Azenta Life Sciences, we have spent decades helping organisations preserve biological materials, optimise workflows, and scale operations with confidence. This experience has given us a deep understanding of the complexities of sample and specimen management. With this IVF-focused product, we're bringing that expertise to fertility clinics through a solution designed to support the protection of reproductive materials."

Wall said: "As the IVF market continues to grow and evolve, fertility clinics need cryogenic storage solutions that can keep pace with increasing demands for specimen security, operational efficiency, and scalability. With the introduction of our high-efficiency IVF cryofreezer, we're providing clinics with a solution that helps optimise their laboratory workflows, while giving clinicians and patients greater confidence in long-term specimen preservation."

Consolidating up to seven traditional 47-litre dewars into a single foot print the CryoArc Vita-76 makes great use of lab space. To provide confidence in the long-term integrity of your preserved specimens the system includes liquid nitrogen (LN-2) level monitoring and integrated redundancy. Advanced real-time monitoring of your valuable specimens is provided through Wi-Fi/LAN connectivity, text and email alerts, and a centralised cryogenic monitoring portal.

Visitors to Booth #408 at the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) Scientific Congress & Expo 2026 can explore the CryoArc Vita-76 and learn how fertility clinics can improve storage density, visibility, monitoring, and operational efficiency while safeguarding critical reproductive materials.