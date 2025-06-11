Azenta Life Sciences announces range of E-Beam treated tubes

Azenta Life Sciences announce a new range of Electron-Beam (E-Beam) treated externally threaded tubes, expanding options for laboratories and biorepositories that desire sterile sample storage solutions.

× Expand Azenta Life Sciences

The E-Beam treatment is now offered on FluidX 0.5ml, 0.9ml, 1.0ml,1.9ml and 7.6ml sample storage tubes, expanding Azenta’s capabilities to meet the diverse needs of life sciences customers.

E-Beam treatment offers a precise, controlled, and efficient method of surface decontamination. A key benefit of this sterilisation technique is the uniform dose distribution delivered ensuring consistent treatment across the entire surface of sample storage tubes. In addition, E-Beam irradiation is a chemical-free process eliminating the chance of residuals or environmental pollutants contaminating your valuable samples.

The new E-Beam treated tube range complements existing gamma irradiation services from Azenta, which continue to provide high levels of microbial reduction and are well-suited for applications requiring deep penetration and treatment of denser or more complex packaging. By adding E-Beam treated tubes, validated to a Sterility Assurance Level (SAL) of 10⁻³, Azenta provides customers with a broader toolkit for sterile sample storage and handling requirements.

"Our expansion into E-Beam treated products reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and customer choice," said Alexis MacLeod, global product manager at Azenta Life Sciences. "This addition enhances our flexibility to support a wide range of applications while maintaining the high sterility standards our customers expect."