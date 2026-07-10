CoolCell cell freezing containers from Azenta Life Sciences deliver reproducible cryopreservation while eliminating the need for alcohol-based freezing methods.

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As cell therapies, regenerative medicine and biobanking continue to expand, laboratories are under increasing pressure to preserve valuable cell samples with consistent viability and reproducibility. Standardised controlled-rate freezing is critical to maintaining cell integrity and ensuring reliable downstream research results.

Alexis MacLeod, global product manager – consumables & instruments at Azenta Life Sciences, said: "Every sample matters. CoolCell Cell Freezing Containers provide researchers with a simple, reliable solution for standardised controlled-rate freezing without the need for alcohol or programmable freezers. By delivering consistent cooling performance while eliminating the use of up to 12 litres of isopropanol per unit each year, CoolCell helps laboratories improve workflow consistency, reduce operating costs and protect valuable cell samples."

CoolCell provide a standardised cooling rate of approximately -1°C per minute in a conventional -80°C freezer without the use of isopropanol or other liquids. The proprietary technology combines a thermoconductive alloy core with a highly insulative outer housing to precisely control heat removal, ensuring consistent freezing performance across every sample vial.

Validated for a wide variety of cell types - including stem cells, primary cells, PBMCs, established cell lines, insect cells and yeast - CoolCell delivers reproducible cryopreservation performance comparable to programmable controlled-rate freezers while offering a simpler, more economical workflow.

Unlike traditional alcohol-based freezing containers, CoolCell requires no routine replacement of isopropanol, reducing maintenance, consumable costs and laboratory waste while improving day-to-day workflow consistency.

CoolCell Cell Freezing Containers support researchers working in academic laboratories, biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical development, clinical laboratories and biobanks by helping preserve cell viability, protect valuable biological samples and improve the reproducibility of cryopreservation workflows.