Azenta Life Sciences introduces new 24- and 48-format cap carriers

Azenta Life Sciences has introduced new 24- and 48-format cap carriers, alongside its existing 96-format solution, to provide researchers with scalable options to streamline sample tube processing workflows, across a wide range of applications.

The expanded cap carrier range supports automated capping and de-capping of SBS-format sample storage tubes, allowing laboratories to improve process efficiency and reduce the risks associated with manual cap handling. By supporting batch filling of tubes prior to capping, the carriers make it possible to accelerate sample preparation minimising the possibility of contamination and maintaining sample integrity.

All cap carrier formats are designed for seamless compatibility with Azenta Life Sciences Semi-Automated and Automated Screw Cap Decappers/Recappers. The carriers are stackable and reusable and are available in cases of ten. Customers can choose between empty carriers or versions pre-filled with low-retention screw caps that help reduce sample loss.

The 24-format and 48-format cap carriers are produced from durable polycarbonate, ensuring the robustness demanded by busy laboratories.