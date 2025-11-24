Azenta Life Sciences launches next-gen camera-based tube readers

Azenta Life Sciences announces the launch of its next-generation camera-based tube readers - Mirage Connect and Cube Connect - ushering in a new era of networked, cryo-capable sample management systems.

Designed to enhance laboratory workflows and support cold-chain sample processing, under the Ziath brand portfolio, powered by DataPaq DP5 V2.0 software these new devices are setting a new benchmark for flexibility, integration, and ease of use.

With its low profile and small footprint, the economical Mirage Connect reader is particularly well suited for use with robotic platforms and frozen samples. Notably, it is the first camera-based reader on the market to feature fully integrated networking capabilities, allowing seamless operation via RJ45 connection without the need for a traditional DC power supply. To reduce fogging and condensation when reading frozen samples, the unit is passively cryo-protected helping users minimise the time samples are exposed to ambient conditions during reads. With an upgraded 16-megapixel camera, standard acoustic templates, integrated Cyclops barcode activation, and support for HTTP(S) REST API and mobile app control, the Mirage Connect reader offers unmatched performance and integration ease.

Launching soon, the Cube Connect reader is specifically for large-format racks including 14x14, 81-position, and 100-position cryo boxes. This reader is fully network-enabled and provides a significant upgrade over its predecessor in terms of functionality. With a more compact footprint and a stylish, durable metal casing, the Cube Connect includes two 12-megapixel cameras and connects via USB-C or RJ45, eliminating the need for dedicated power adapters. Like Mirage Connect, it comes with passive cryoprotection as standard, helping reduce sample exposure time and preserving sample integrity during reading. Integrated Cyclops barcode reading and compatibility with a wide range of rack templates make Cube Connect an ideal solution for both standalone use and networked lab environments.

Both readers run on the new DP5 V2.0 software, which simplifies setup and enables compatibility with an array of rack formats including 24, 48, 96, 240, and high-density configurations. With REST API support and mobile app connectivity, DP5 V2.0 also opens new doors for integration into automated systems and custom laboratory informatics platforms.

Alexis MacLeod, Global Product Manager, said: “With Mirage Connect and Cube Connect, we are responding to the growing demand for network-ready, cryo-compatible tube readers that support scalable and integrated laboratory environments. These products not only replace multiple existing readers, but also future-proof labs for the increasing push towards automation and remote operability.” She added “With these new product introductions, Azenta reinforces its leadership in coded sample management solutions, delivering reliable, connected, and efficient tools that empower researchers and laboratory professionals worldwide.”