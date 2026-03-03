BCMPA invites outsourcing community to unite on key industry issues

The third-party outsourcing community will have the chance to learn about and discuss the latest trends, opportunities and challenges in the industry at this year’s BCMPA Conference, at the Oxford Belfry on 1st April.

At a time when the supply chain is facing a variety of pressures, from economic uncertainty to new legislation and global instability, the conference provides a collaborative environment for delegates to share experiences offering a full programme featuring current hot topics such as Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), cyber security, automation and robotics, and the role of training to enable workforces. There will be informal networking throughout the event, including a dinner on the evening before the conference.

“With companies having to deal with so many external issues alongside the day-to-day running of their business, the BCMPA conference is a way for the industry to come together, be part of the discussion and benefit from some valuable knowledge exchange,” said Emma Verkaik, CEO of the BCMPA.

A raft of knowledgeable industry experts will be sharing their insights across a range of topics.

EPR is high on the agenda, with BCMPA members having voiced concerns over whether they are liable for fees under the new system. Esther Carter, Chief Strategy Officer at the EPR scheme administrator PackUK, will deliver a status update and provide a clearer picture on the policy’s impact.

In addition, delegates will hear from Louisa Goodfellow, Policy Manager at compliance scheme Ecosurety, who explores where third party contract fillers fit into the EPR equation and whether or not they are obligated to pay fees. Jude Allan, managing director at the OPRL, will also update the conference on labelling for recycling. Consultant Neil Farmer will offer an overview of the sustainability landscape.

“The conference arrives at a pivotal moment for our members and the industry as a whole,” said Verkaik. “EPR has a huge impact on the supply chain and knowing who is obliged to pay the fees is critical especially in the complex area of third-party handling which is not always straightforward. With PackUK’s involvement the aim is to inform and educate delegates, providing an update of the current situation and a temperature gauge of where we are.”

Other speakers include Professor Trevor Williams, global economist formerly of Lloyds Bank, who will deliver an economic overview covering growth, inflation and the jobs market. His outlook comes at an interesting time with recent developments in the Middle East. Jamie Tinsley, CEO of Touchstone will highlight the six steps of leadership, empowering organisations to transform, engage and thrive.

Technology will also form part of the agenda. Victoria Speight, founder of Cyberfit, will draw upon years of experience protecting organisations, sharing her critical insight and expertise into the ever-evolving cyber threat landscape. Professor Mike Wilson, chief automation officer at MTC, will explore the potential of robot automation as well as key trends and challenges.

In addition, Josephine Coombe, chief commercial officer, Europe at Nulogy, will lead a panel discussion on how outsourcing partners can best ensure their readiness to act as custodians of their customers’ reputations by employing digitalisation in their organisations that allow for accurate reporting and agile solutions. This ensures customers can take advantage of up to the minute reporting to allow them to react to market conditions accordingly.

“The agenda-setting line-up of speakers is our strongest yet and demonstrates the BCMPA’s commitment to providing members with business-critical insight,” added Verkaik. “Our community is growing and with companies continuing to face major challenges, the conference will underline the importance of collaboration and how together we can demonstrate the immense value of third-party outsourcing. Part of belonging to an Industry Trade Association is to take part in the activity that is offered, and to be part of the dialogue. We are looking forward to a great event.”