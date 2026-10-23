BCMPA launches Women in Leadership Programme with The Wellbeing Focus

The BCMPA – the Association for Contract Manufacturing, Packing, Fulfilment & Logistics – has partnered with The Wellbeing Focus to launch a Women in Leadership Programme designed to help women across its membership build practical leadership skills, strengthen confidence and progress their careers.

× Expand BCMPA

The first session took place at Ashorne Hill Conference Centre in Warwickshire, bringing together participants under the leadership of The Wellbeing Focus founder Victoria Fitzpatrick. The Wellbeing Focus helps individuals and teams build greater confidence, resilience, clarity, and sustainable professional growth. The course will be a hybrid of in-person and online meetings to accommodate the busy schedules of the group.

Emma Verkaik, BCMPA CEO, said: “Having worked with Vicki before, I knew she was the right person to deliver training for the BCMPA. Her work with Jaguar Land Rover, Network Rail and the University of Warwick means she understands many of the challenges our members face, and she’s able to provide a programme tailored specifically to them.”

The award-winning, CPD-accredited programme tackles the barriers to attracting, retaining and progressing women at work. Rather than stopping at awareness, it aims to bring about lasting change in behaviour and workplace culture. It has already supported more than 600 women across a range of sectors.

Across the sessions, three themes underpin the programme: self-awareness and emotional intelligence; strengths and skills development; and communication and conflict management. The approach is intended to help participants build confidence, clarity and practical leadership capability, while becoming better equipped to navigate challenges, manage conflict and lead authentically.

Delivered as a hybrid of in-person and online meetings, the programme combines practical leadership development with reflective learning and ongoing support. It is built around three themes: self-awareness and emotional intelligence; strengths and skills development; and communication and conflict management. Topics include: impostor syndrome and career journeys; strengths, values and leadership styles; communication and effective feedback; stress, wellbeing and hormonal cycles; and the building blocks of confidence.

Emma Verkaik said: “We are committed to helping our members develop and retain talented people, and I am delighted to offer this programme to women across our membership. I am particularly grateful to the member companies that have made space for their colleagues to invest in their development and explore how they can progress and thrive at work.

“Investing in people takes time and resources, but it creates lasting value for individuals and businesses. The response has been hugely encouraging and the range of experience in the first cohort makes the learning even more powerful. Participants can share perspectives, challenge one another, and draw on the collective experience in the room.”

For employers, the programme’s sustained format is designed to strengthen engagement, retention and progression, with the delegates able to reinforce the learning back in the workplace. Participants should come away better equipped to navigate challenges, manage conflict and lead authentically.

Victoria Fitzpatrick said: “Women are still underrepresented in leadership across contract manufacturing, packing, fulfilment and logistics. That’s exactly why this partnership matters to me, and why I’m so grateful to Emma for championing the programme. When an industry body invests in the women already doing brilliant work within it, things start to shift.”