BCMPA to highlight key role of outsourcing at Making Pharmaceuticals Show

BCMPA showcase the crucial relationship between third party CMOs and their clients at the Making Pharmaceuticals Exhibition in Coventry.

With more than 100 exhibitors and an extensive conference programme, the show provides a platform for brands and retailers to learn how to address the demands of developing, manufacturing, and packing pharmaceutical products in the UK. It will also highlight the extended benefits of working with third party contract manufacturers. The show is a welcome opportunity for firms in the industry to exchange knowledge and experience in person as well.

BCMPA members are playing a key role across the supply chain for many pharmaceutical brands and visitors to Stand 100, who will learn about the extensive range of services offered. From new product development, clinical trials, formulation, and manufacture, to filling, blister packing, serialisation, and end-user distribution, BCMPA members provide a range of services to help customers evaluate and manufacture pharmaceutical products, to all the necessary regulatory and MHRA certification requirements.

Emma Verkaik, membership & marketing director of the BCMPA, has seen significant growth in interest from brands and retailers for its members’ services, particularly given the supply chain challenges over the past two years: “Effective outsourcing is now central to many brands and retailers, and our members’ involvement in supporting clients’ manufacturing and development plans has never been stronger.”

BCMPA members, GMP Manufacturing and PCI Pharma will be exhibiting independently in the pharmaceutical exhibition & conference event, on the 26th and 27th April 2022.

Verkaik added: “Making Pharmaceuticals is the perfect opportunity for brand owners, retailers, and entrepreneurs alike to investigate their latest ideas and talk with the BCMPA about their outsourcing needs in the pharmaceutical sector, to ensure they find the correct partners.

“We are delighted to be able to support them at such an authoritative show.”