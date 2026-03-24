BCMPA to highlight the growth of nutraceuticals at Making Nutraceuticals

The BCMPA – the Association for Contract Manufacturing, Packing, Fulfilment & Logistics – will be exhibiting at this year’s Making Pharmaceuticals & Distributing Pharmaceuticals show highlighting the power of third-party partnerships.

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The show, which runs from 21-22 April at the Coventry Building Society Arena, is also co-located with the first Making Nutraceuticals show. The new show highlights the vibrancy in the nutraceutical sector where co-packers and fulfilment businesses are seeing increased demand for their services.

This was in evidence at February’s first Pitch the Co-Packers competition at Packaging Innovations & Empack wherethree of the four finalists for the Dragons’ Den style contest, were start-up brands in the nutraceuticals market. The winner was Renata Sá, founder of HANGOV, a new wellness brand offering a Brazilian-style supplement designed to support the body before alcohol consumption.

“I am delighted to see the introduction of Making Nutraceuticals to the already established Making Pharmaceuticals & Distributing Pharmaceuticals Show,” said Emma Verkaik, CEO at the BCMPA. “With the surge in demand for white label and private label products in the nutraceutical sector, it is great to be able to offer a UK show where they brands can find outsourcing partners to help with their contract manufacturing, packing, fulfilment and ecommerce needs, as well as searching for ingredients and the full service they require.”