BD to showcase its drug delivery portfolio at Pharmapack

BD is to be a Premium Partner at Pharmapack 2022 – the European hub for the pharma packaging and drug delivery device industry – which will take place on May 18-19, 2022 at Paris Expo, Porte de Versailles, in Paris, France.
The return to in-person meetings provides the opportunity to show BD's wide range of services and solutions to help meet combination product development needs.
BD experts will be on site to discuss a variety of topics related to drug delivery, including a complete range of services across BD Pharmaceutical Services and Solutions and ZebraSci combination product services.
A broad portfolio of solutions addressing drug delivery needs across various care settings:
- Vaccine delivery at the clinic including BD Hypak for Vaccines, BD Accuspray Nasal Spray System and a sneak peek at the BD Effivax Glass Prefillable Syringe for vaccines
- Drug delivery at home including BD Libertas Wearable Injector supporting subcutaneous delivery of large volume complex biologics, as well as a range of autoinjectors and pens.
- Drug delivery at the hospital including BD Hylok Glass Prefillable syringe for IV injection, BD Sterifill Advance Polymer Prefillable Syringe.
- Deep cold storage considerations, data and insights.
BD will also present a Learning Lab on Proof of processability for a new coated stopper on filling and assembly lines on Thursday May 19. This is a collaborative study by Bausch+Ströbel and BD Medical – Pharmaceutical Systems presented by Eve-Marie VACCARO, BD Medical - Pharmaceutical Systems and Edgar Bauer - Bausch+Ströbel.
ZebraSci, a BD company, will also present a Learning Lab on Container Closure Integrity Testing on May 18 presented by ZebraSci founder and chief technology officer, Robert Schultheis.