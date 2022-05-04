BD to showcase its drug delivery portfolio at Pharmapack

BD is to be a Premium Partner at Pharmapack 2022 – the European hub for the pharma packaging and drug delivery device industry – which will take place on May 18-19, 2022 at Paris Expo, Porte de Versailles, in Paris, France.

The return to in-person meetings provides the opportunity to show BD's wide range of services and solutions to help meet combination product development needs.

BD experts will be on site to discuss a variety of topics related to drug delivery, including a complete range of services across BD Pharmaceutical Services and Solutions and ZebraSci combination product services.

A broad portfolio of solutions addressing drug delivery needs across various care settings:

Vaccine delivery at the clinic including BD Hypak for Vaccines, BD Accuspray Nasal Spray System and a sneak peek at the BD Effivax Glass Prefillable Syringe for vaccines

Drug delivery at home including BD Libertas Wearable Injector supporting subcutaneous delivery of large volume complex biologics, as well as a range of autoinjectors and pens.

Drug delivery at the hospital including BD Hylok Glass Prefillable syringe for IV injection, BD Sterifill Advance Polymer Prefillable Syringe.

Deep cold storage considerations, data and insights.

BD will also present a Learning Lab on Proof of processability for a new coated stopper on filling and assembly lines on Thursday May 19. This is a collaborative study by Bausch+Ströbel and BD Medical – Pharmaceutical Systems presented by Eve-Marie VACCARO, BD Medical - Pharmaceutical Systems and Edgar Bauer - Bausch+Ströbel.

ZebraSci, a BD company, will also present a Learning Lab on Container Closure Integrity Testing on May 18 presented by ZebraSci founder and chief technology officer, Robert Schultheis.