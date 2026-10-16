Beckman Coulter Diagnostics names Catherine Jennings as President

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics, a Danaher company has announced the appointment of Catherine “Cat” Jennings as President.

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In this role, Jennings will lead the company’s strategic, operational and organisational priorities, applying a culture of continuous improvement to accelerate innovation, strengthen global impact and help laboratories and clinicians deliver better patient outcomes.

Jennings brings more than 20 years of healthcare industry leadership experience and a proven track record of driving growth, innovation and transformation across global healthcare organisations. She joins Beckman Coulter Diagnostics from Boston Scientific, where she most recently served as President of Vascular Therapies, leading a global business of approximately $2 billion in annual revenue.

“Cat is an accomplished healthcare leader with a strong track record of driving growth, fostering innovation and developing high-performing teams,” said Kevin O’Reilly, group executive, Danaher Diagnostics. “As part of Danaher’s connected diagnostics ecosystem, Beckman Coulter Diagnostics brings together deep expertise, global scale and customer partnership to address some of healthcare’s toughest challenges. Cat’s leadership will help us accelerate innovation and expand the impact of diagnostic solutions around the world.”

“It is an honour to join Beckman Coulter Diagnostics, a company with a remarkable legacy of innovation and a mission deeply aligned with my passion for improving patient outcomes,” said Jennings. “Diagnostics play a critical role in helping clinicians make informed decisions. I look forward to collaborating closely with customers, healthcare providers and partners around the world to solve some of the most demanding problems in diagnostics and help bring meaningful innovation to patients faster.”

Jennings earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Georgetown University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of California, Los Angeles.

As President, Jennings will build on Beckman Coulter Diagnostics' strong foundation, global scale and commitment to advancing healthcare through diagnostics. Around the world, more than one million tests per hour are run on Beckman Coulter Diagnostics laboratory systems, impacting approximately 1.2 billion patients and more than three million clinicians annually. Cat will lead the company as it continues to expand diagnostic insights that help laboratories, healthcare providers and health systems deliver better patient outcomes.