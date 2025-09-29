Beckman Coulter Life Sciences and HSE•AG announce partnership

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, a Danaher company in laboratory automation and innovation, has announced a strategic collaboration with Hombrechtikon Systems Engineering•AG (HSE•AG), a Swiss provider of customised automation and engineering solutions for the life sciences and diagnostics sectors.

This partnership updates traditional nucleic acid quantification, powered by an automation-first approach that integrates high-throughput liquid handling directly into molecular biology workflows. By streamlining critical processes—from normalisation to yield characterisation—it bridges existing workflow gaps and empowers real-time, data-driven decision-making within a unified platform. Automated pipetting is seamlessly embedded as a functional extension of the system’s ecosystem, driving efficiency and precision at scale.

Integrating the HSE eviDense UV Photometer directly onto the deck of Biomek i-Series automated workstations from Beckman Coulter Life Sciences enables real-time absorbance measurements seamlessly within the liquid handling process to deliver faster, more efficient results while eliminating manual intervention. This technique measures nucleic acid concentration and purity at 260/280 and 260/230 nanometer ratios. The non-destructive analysis allows valuable sample volume to be immediately recovered or advanced through the workflow based on user needs. Designed as a drop-in replacement, the instrument integrates effortlessly into established workflows and protocols, using proven methods to automate and close existing process gaps.