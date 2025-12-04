Beckman Coulter Life Sciences introduces the Biomek i3 Benchtop Liquid Handler

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, a Danaher company, makes liquid handling research more accessible with the launch of the Biomek i3 Benchtop Liquid Handler.

× Expand Beckman Coulter Life Sciences

Purpose-built for low- to medium-throughput workflows, the Biomek i3 Benchtop Liquid Handler delivers powerful automation in a compact, cost-effective format. Its grid-based deck design includes 15 standard and 5 flex positions, enabling flexible configuration to accommodate a wide range of labware and protocols. The instrument supports genomic applications such as synthetic biology, sequencing, epigenetics, gene expression, and high-throughput screening, as well as drug discovery workflows including cell-based assays, biochemical assays, ADME-Tox, and combination sequencing.

At the heart of the instrument is an 8-channel pipetting tool that lets you select up to 8 tips in a single sequence—minimising tip waste and setup time. With a wide volume range of 1–1,000 µL, it handles everything from delicate low-volume assays to large-volume transfers with precision. The integrated gripper supports ANSI/SLAS-compliant labware, including lids, plates, and tip boxes, ensuring seamless movement and compatibility across your workflow.

“This marks a natural evolution of the award-winning Biomek Liquid Handling platform, extending its powerful capabilities to a broader range of laboratories,” says Crystal Girod, product manager. “We listen closely to our customers, and their feedback helped us deeply understand the space and budget limitations many smaller labs face. In response, we developed an affordable, high-performance solution that empowers them with robust liquid handling capabilities to drive groundbreaking research. With intuitive software, a user-friendly interface, and no prior automation experience required, lab teams can automate complex workflows effortlessly—freeing them to focus on innovation and discovery rather than wrestling with complicated programming.”

Designed for on- and off-deck compatibility, the instrument supports heating, cooling, shaking, tilting, and thermocycling—enabling automation of complex protocols and enhancing process control without manual intervention. A large touchscreen interface with drag-and-drop functionality simplifies operation, while the MyBeckman Learning platform and a library of downloadable demonstrated methods support users with no prior liquid handling experience.

“Our productivity in the lab has increased dramatically with the addition of the Biomek i3 liquid handler,” says Brian Gorre-Clancy, scientist, assay development and automation at Archer Daniels Midland. “Our larger Biomek i7 system is freed up to do what it was designed for, and the Biomek i3 instrument gives us an accessible means to use automation during development on a lab bench scale.”