Beckman Coulter Life Sciences launches Vi-CELL BLU 2.0 Software

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, a Danaher company, has announced the launch of Vi-CELL BLU 2.0 Viability Analyzer Software, an upgrade that enables laboratories to modernise cell viability workflows while maintaining data continuity, compliance and operational confidence.

The new software supports laboratories in solving complex cell analysis challenges and accelerating the transition from research to biomanufacturing.

Built on the trusted Vi-CELL BLU instrument, the Vi-CELL BLU 2.0 Viability Analyzer Software delivers enhanced data comparability, integrity and uptime—enabling R&D and manufacturing teams to modernise workflows without disrupting established processes.

By offering improved cell counting algorithms and configurable analysis settings designed to align results with legacy instruments, supported by validated software documentation and application guidance, Vi-CELL BLU 2.0 Software helps labs avoid the complexity of an equipment transition.

“Vi-CELL BLU 2.0 Viability Analyzer Software was developed to help laboratories modernize cell analysis workflows without compromising data integrity or compliance,” said Dave Kremer, senior director cell health and centrifugation at Beckman Coulter Life Sciences. “By aligning results with legacy systems while introducing advanced data controls, we’re enabling customers to accelerate adoption with confidence and reduce risk during transition.”

Additional enhancements include role-based access controls, electronic signatures, audit trails and traceability features to support regulated workflows and streamline integration into GMP environments, ensure consistency across projects, users and sites.

This advancement reflects Beckman Coulter Life Sciences commitment to accelerating scientific innovation and enabling more reliable, scalable cell analysis across the biopharma workflow.