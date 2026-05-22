Beckman Coulter Life Sciences releases of Echo 650 Plus Series

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, a Danaher company, has announced the commercial release of the Echo 650 Plus Series acoustic liquid handlers.

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“With the Echo 650 Plus Series, we focused on delivering measurable performance improvements that matter to our customers—greater reliability, lower operating costs, and smarter, real-time system intelligence,” said Sudarshana Seshadri, vice president product management, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences. “These upgrades empower scientists to scale acoustic liquid handling with confidence, efficiency, and precision across demanding workflows.”

The Echo 650 Plus Series features a next-generation transducer (NGT) with a durable titanium lens that enables simplified instrument power-down and reliable, rapid recovery while reducing routine maintenance. Enhanced transducer stability eliminates the need for routine focus calibration tracking and adjustments, minimising hands-on intervention and maximising system uptime.

New electronics architecture further enhances system performance, improving real-time computational capability, manufacturability and overall reliability. Together, these advancements deliver a 54% reduction in power consumption compared to legacy Echo systems—supporting lower operating costs and sustainability initiatives. These advances reflect Beckman Coulter Life Sciences application of Danaher’s continuous improvement and innovation principles to deliver measurable performance gains at scale.

The enhanced real-time processing capabilities of the Echo 650 Plus instruments enable Dynamic Fluid Analysis 2* (DFA2), which uses machine learning-driven models and real-time acoustic feedback to optimise Acoustic Droplet Ejection (ADE) performance. DFA2 automatically accounts for natural variability in source plate manufacturing and dynamically evaluates fluid surface response prior to each droplet ejection, selecting the optimal ADE calibration for every well. This intelligent, adaptive approach improves fluid measurement accuracy, transfer reliability, and long-term consistency across a wide range of sample types.

The Echo 650 Plus Series is built on commercially proven acoustic technology and is engineered to support demanding drug discovery applications.