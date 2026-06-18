BellatRx integrates Flexicon PF7 for contamination free filling

In applications where accuracy and sterility are non negotiable, BellatRx relies on a Flexicon PF7+ peristaltic filling machine as part of its Aquarius Monobloc solution.

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Montreal-based BellatRx manufactures advanced and automated packaging and filling solutions from small batch runs to large high-speed operations. BellatRx’s solutions are engineered to deliver speed, efficiency, flexibility, and quick changeover. BellatRx integrates a Flexicon PF7+ pump and Accusil silicone tubing into its Aquarius Monobloc to deliver precise, contamination free dispensing for pharmaceutical, food and beverage, cosmetics, and bio diagnostics applications. The Monobloc is a compact fill plug cap torque system that performs filling, capping, stoppering and labelling in a single automated platform.

The PF7/PF7+ is a flexible, reliable and versatile peristaltic filling machine developed to protect valuable product in GMP production environments. Depending on speed and model, a Monobloc can feature one to four PF7+ units which are preferred over piston pumps for sterile or high-purity products as single-use tubing forms a clean, isolated fluid path which minimises contamination risk. BellatRx uses either the Flexicon PF7 or PF7+ depending on the customer regulatory requirements such as CFR21 Part 11.

The Monobloc is typically handling 10,000 to 20,000 vials per day, depending on size, application and the type of customer.

Mark Twyman, applications specialist at BellatRx, said: “Peristaltic pumps are used in cases where contamination can be problematic. Peristaltic technology is considered for sterile or contamination free environments, low maintenance and reduced cleaning times, and for chemical resistance. We chose to use a Flexicon solution because of previous experiences with Watson-Marlow, which is well known in the industry.

“Simplicity of the PF7+ is key with different operators being involved. Repeatability makes the difference as it reduces costly overfilling and ensures consistent dose control.

“Consistency in filling is important for several reasons. In pharma and bio-diagnostics, product can be quite expensive so over filling or dose control can have significant impacts as well as impacting FDA compliances. Also, space constraints are more and more common in our applications, so having a small footprint unit to integrate can tilt a project in our favour.”

The PF7+’s low-shear peristaltic pumping protects delicate biologics, ensuring the product is transferred undamaged and with high precision. The compact design of the PF7+ is important as the Monobloc is designed to fit into tight locations. The PF7+ adds up to 100% in-process weight checking, dynamic recalibration, Ethernet-based batch reporting and live audit trails, and advanced user-level security.

Anouk Leblanc, technical account manager, Life Science at WMFTS Canada, said: “Offering a peristaltic one-stop solution—including the pump, tubing, and even single-use assemblies through WMArchitect—provides a clear advantage for customers seeking to gain a streamlined, reliable supply chain from a single trusted source. The simplicity of the Flexicon filler means it’s easy to train operators how to use it.”

End-users of the Monobloc use the solution in the production of natural nasal care products, COVID-19 test kits, animal health eye drops, and scented oil cartridges among others.