BENEO exhibits at CPHI Milan 2026

BENEO will highlight its expertise in excipient solutions for sachet and stickpack formulations at CPHI Milan 2026 (6–8th October) as the pharma and nutraceutical industries continue to turn to single-dose powder formats to meet growing patient demand for convenience.

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Visitors to Booth 1B65 will be able to access technical consultation and samples covering the full range of BENEO's excipient portfolio.

As consumers increasingly seek convenient and easy-to-use products, manufacturers are investing in patient-friendly dosage forms such as single-dose sachets (also known as stickpacks or pouches). Once considered a niche packaging format, sachets have matured into a mainstream delivery system: the global pharmaceutical market for these products is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.15% and reach a value of $1.28 billion by 2032.

Sachets combine precise, pre-measured dosing with a compact, on-the-go format that can be taken with or without water. These characteristics make them well suited to a wide range of applications, from pain relief and cold and flu remedies to vitamin, mineral and probiotic formulations.

Behind every well-performing sachet is a powder that must flow consistently through filling equipment, resist segregation and dust formation, and remain stable at the point of use – all while delivering an acceptable taste and mouthfeel. “These characteristics reinforce the need for excipients that can help manufacturers balance patient appeal with robust processing performance,” says Dr Maj-Britt Cepok, head of pharma at BENEO.

At CPHI Milan, BENEO will present its galenIQ range of plant-based excipients. Designed with these requirements in mind, they combine flowability, a low fines content for cleaner processing, and a naturally sweet taste to support formulation flexibility across direct-to-mouthand water-dispersible sachet concepts. This year's presence also marks a milestone for the brand: galenIQ celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2026.

At booth 1B65, BENEO's experts will be available to discuss the opportunities and challenges associated with sachet formulations while helping attendees evaluate the most suitable dosage form for their specific application. Depending on formulation goals, solutions may range from sachets and (mini) tablets to chewables, lozenges and syrups.