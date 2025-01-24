BGL announces the sale of United States Drug Testing Laboratories

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL), an independent investment bank and financial advisory firm, has announced the sale of United States Drug Testing Laboratories (USDTL), a forensic toxicology laboratory, to Northlane Capital Partners (NCP), a private equity firm specialising in healthcare and business services.

× Expand ASDF_MEDIA Shutterstock business concept.

BGL's Healthcare and Life Sciences investment banking team acted as the exclusive financial advisor to USDTL in the transaction. The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Des Plaines, Illinois, USDTL provides laboratory testing for alcohol and substance use to hospitals, health systems, court systems, and employers. With more than 160 employees serving more than 1,000 customers in the U.S. and internationally, the Company is a trusted partner to businesses looking for advanced specimen testing.

The new partnership will allow NCP to bring its experience in lab services to USDTL's existing suite of forensic tests. USDTL will be able to leverage NCP's expertise to support the continued expansion of its advanced testing capabilities and robust customer base.

BGL's Healthcare & Life Sciences investment banking team has decades of experience advising companies across the diagnostics, research tools, lab equipment and services, and outsourced pharmaceutical services landscape. We have provided capital formation, technology strategy, corporate ventures, and M&A strategy for a wide range of companies. Additionally, we maintain active relationships with global healthcare and life sciences industry participants and capital providers and closely follow regulatory and reimbursement trends.