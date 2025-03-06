Big pharma and logistics providers set to unite at LogiPharma 2025

For the 25th time, big pharma and logistics players will come together at LogiPharma 2025.

This milestone anniversary event, taking place this April in Lyon, will unite the top minds from these closely related industries to tackle the most urgent challenges facing the global supply chain.

With 180 sponsors and over 2,000 attendees confirmed, the 2025 edition will feature an extensive exhibitor zone with 150 stands, dedicated industry tracks, and exclusive insights from some of the most influential voices in pharma supply chain management. From global pharmaceutical giants and logistics powerhouses to emerging biotech innovators, LogiPharma continues to provide an essential platform for collaboration, innovation, and future-proofing supply chain operations.

Many long-standing sponsors are returning once again, recognising LogiPharma as a hub for industry networking and innovation. "Having supported LogiPharma for several years, we know the value it brings. It’s the place where industry leaders from all areas of the end-to-end supply chain come together to push boundaries and explore new solutions," said Gaëtan Van Exem, global head of pharma & healthcare at Maersk.

Fabrice Panza, global cool chain solutions lead at Etihad Airways said: “The invaluable opportunity to connect with leaders across the pharma and life sciences sectors inspires us, and we look forward to contributing to the conversations shaping the industry's future."

At the heart of LogiPharma is Jake Brown, commercial lead for the event. With over 13 years at Worldwide Business Research – parent company to LogiPharma – Brown has played a critical role in driving the event’s growth and nurturing its long-term sponsor relationships to ensure the event remains a cornerstone of the industry.

“LogiPharma isn’t just an event; it’s an assembly of collaboration, innovation, and solutions,” said Brown. “By creating an environment where leaders from across the supply chain can come together, we’re driving the conversations that shape the future of pharma logistics.”

LogiPharma 2025 will not only offer opportunities for high-level networking, but exclusive masterclasses, panel discussions, keynote sessions, and access to a diverse range of exhibitors showcasing solutions. Topics such as AI, digital transformation, sustainability, and supply chain resilience will be central themes, promising to equip industry leaders with the insights and partnerships needed to navigate an increasingly complex industry.