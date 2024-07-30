Bio-Rad Expands its Pioneer Antibody Discovery Platform

Expand Bio-Rad expands its Pioneer Platform.

Bio-Rad Laboratories has unveiled the latest updates for its Pioneer Antibody Discovery Platform services. Based on the life science research and clinical diagnostics company’s SpyLock technology, the features of fast generation and screening of bispecific antibodies have now been added to the Pioneer Platform.

SpyLock allows the user to rapidly generate and screen bispecific antibodies to identify effective antibody combinations to progress with. The Pioneer Platform contains a fully human synthetic phage display library of 225 billion unique Fab antibodies, with the SpyLock technology able to rapidly deliver high-quality antibody candidates. The platform is also fully customisable.

John Cardone, Marketing Manager, Custom Antibodies, Life Science Group, Bio-Rad, said, “Progress in the development of various platforms for generating bispecific antibodies has led to an increase in these clinically superior therapeutics passing through clinical trials and achieving market approvals. The addition of SpyLock as part of our Pioneer Platform provides a cutting-edge solution to support the screening of bispecific antibodies. The continued expansion of our antibody services reflects our commitment to creating novel support options for our customers, enabling researchers to screen therapeutic bispecific antibody candidates in industry-leading timelines.”

Companies within the immuno-oncology and infectious diseases sectors are already utilising the Pioneer Platform.