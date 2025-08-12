Biocair announces papid APAC expansion with new office in Shanghai

Biocair has announced the further expansion of its operations in the APAC region with the opening of a new office in Shanghai, China.

The office is collocated with its warehouse to facilitate operations and enable enhanced collaboration between operations, sales, warehouse and transportation teams. Biocair has achieved 25% business growth in APAC in the first half of 2025 and, with double the footprint of Biocair’s previous Shanghai office, the new site will support the company’s ongoing growth.

Biocair first opened a Shanghai office in 2009 as its primary APAC location and has since opened a further seven offices in the region. This new office is strategically located near Pudong International Airport as well as Pharma Valley in the Zhangjiang High Tech Zone. Following the recent opening of Biocair’s Chengdu office, this expansion further strengthens Biocair’s presence in the region and its position as a leading global logistics provider.

“The APAC region continues to show strong demand for comprehensive life science supply chain solutions. This new office in Shanghai will enable the Biocair team to continue to support our growing portfolio of APAC clients, as well as our global clients looking to ship goods to the region,” Kevin Xu, APAC general manager.

Biocair’s dedicated Shanghai team of logistics experts provide comprehensive knowledge of the APAC region including customs regulations and the local transport network. The company offers a full range of temperature controlled logistics services, including controlled ambient (15-25°C), refrigerated (2-8°C), frozen (-20°C), dry ice (-78°C) and Liquid Nitrogen dry shipper (-196°C). The team will also continue to build on Biocair’s presence in the region, strengthening business development activities. Biocair is committed to investing in its global network in order to provide complete end-to-end logistics solutions as part of its global growth strategy.