Biocair Helps FibroFind Fast-Track Vital Fibrosis Drug Development

Biocair is supporting FibroFind, to deliver precious project samples from its pre-clinical research studies to pharmaceutical companies across the world. So far, Biocair has accomplished over 100 rapid, reliable sample deliveries worldwide for FibroFind.

Fibrosis, which can affect most organs in the body, is estimated to contribute to one-third of natural deaths worldwide. To prevent, halt or even reverse it requires new and better medicines, and these can only be developed through highly specialised pre-clinical pharmacological research.

FibroFind focuses on this type of research, partnering with pharmaceutical companies to design and execute ground-breaking pre-clinical drug development studies.

Lee Reed, FibroFind's Chief Compliance Officer, explains the company’s need for reliable logistical support: "We frequently need to ship sensitive materials that encompass months of work, and this presents us with hurdles. The samples must be temperature-controlled and are time-sensitive, so care and reliability are critical when transporting them. They can't just be handled like ordinary packages."

With the successful development of life-changing drugs hinging on finding the right logistics partner, FibroFind knew Biocair were the right choice. They offer the expertise and high standards of customer care to meet FibroFind's exacting requirements. The company has been delivering excellence in pharmaceutical, biotech and life science logistics for over 35 years, investing heavily in a global team of dedicated specialists to deliver 24-hour customer support.

This global team allowed them to meet the needs of key issues, including delivering materials rapidly and safely from FibroFind's laboratories in north-east England to pharma clients in North America, Europe and other global destinations.

Zara Smith, Life Science Logistics Coordinator, is one of Biocair’s dedicated specialists working closely with FibroFind. She explains, "Most shipments are packed with dry ice, but as this depletes over time, we must proactively monitor the situation and top it up in transit when necessary. Delays could compromise the samples, so it is vital that we facilitate customs clearance by checking all the relevant regulations and expediting documentation in good time."

While Biocair uses technology to track the shipments, a personal touch is just as important. Smith continues, "We try really hard to communicate well. We’re completely honest with our clients so trust is built, and they know we will communicate any issues or concerns, so they can be dealt with quickly.”