BIOCAPTIVA Granted First US Patent for Liquid Biopsy Technology

× Expand BIOCAPTIVA Jeremy Wheeler, CEO co-founder, BIOCAPTIVA.

BIOCAPTIVA has been awarded its first US patent for its liquid biopsy technology. The solution aims to efficiently capture cell-free DNA (cfDNA) directly from bodily fluids. As a result, the biotech company hopes to improve early disease detection, treatment monitoring, and personalised medicine.

The technology originates from the University of Edinburgh and achieving this significant milestone could help BIOCAPTIVA validate its long-term research efforts and potentially expand its potential applications across the biomedical field.

Jeremy Wheeler, CEO of BIOCAPTIVA said, “This US patent grant is a crucial achievement for BIOCAPTIVA. It not only secures our intellectual property but also underscores the extensive potential of our technology, which we've been developing since spinning out of the University of Edinburgh in 2020. What began as a focused research project and a single medical device has evolved into a comprehensive platform with far-reaching implications for liquid biopsy and the broader biomedical industry.”

BIOCAPTIVA’s patented msX technology can capture nucleic acids, particularly cfDNA, directly from biological fluids like blood, plasma, and other bodily fluids, in greater quantities compared to other testing methods. This solution also doesn’t require centrifugation and additional reagents.

Both in-vivo and ex-vivo applications are included within the patent, including BIOCAPTIVA’s BioCaptis medical device which aims to improve cancer management. The biotech company is exploring more diverse applications for its patented technology, as its ability to capture nucleic acids from a large volume of biological fluids opens more possibilities for disease detection, treatment monitoring, and personalised medicine, as well as improving molecular diagnostics for detection beyond cancer.