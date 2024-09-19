Biocomposites Gains Full Control of the SYNICEM and Subiton Product Ranges

× Expand Biocomposites Biocomposites gains full control of SYNICEM and Subiton ranges.

Biocomposites has announced that it has acquired the remaining shares in Laboratories SL S.A. and Synergie Ingénierie Médicale S.A.R.L. This allows the medical devices company to gain full control of the SYNICEM and Subiton product ranges.

Manufactured in-house, the SYNICEM and Subiton antibiotic bone cements use proprietary core polymer production and formulation and are available in high and low viscosities. Additionally, gentamicin-loaded options are also available to support cases with a high risk of infection.

Both product ranges overcome challenges related to traditional intra-operative moulded and handmade spacers. SYNICEM and Subiton also support surgeons’ revisions of the hip, knee, and shoulder to preserve articular space and help treat infection. Prioritising consistency and structural uniformity, SYNICEM and Subiton spacers provide high local concentration levels of gentamicin with case-by-case flexibility to save valuable time.

Michael Harris, Chief Executive Officer of Biocomposites, said “Following our initial investment in the SYNICEM and Subiton product lines in 2022, we’ve been delighted with their market-leading performance. These products fully align with our strategic aim to lead in the innovation of products for use in cases involving bone and soft tissue infection. We look forward to leveraging Biocomposites’ extensive distribution network to expand the reach of these products and serve more patients globally.”