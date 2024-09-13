Biocomposites Confirms NanoBone UK Distribution

× Expand NanoBone SBX Putty and NanoBone QD solutions.

Biocomposites announces its distribution of the NanoBone product range in the UK. The international medical devices company will supply the NanoBone SBX Putty and NanoBone QD products which provide synthetic bone grafts for reliable, early osteogenesis and bone formation.

Dr Walter Gerike, Managing Director of Biocomposites GmbH, said: “NanoBone is a proven technology that has already helped over 100,000 patients throughout the world. The UK is a significant market, and we are very pleased to start selling our innovative range of ready-to-use products there. This development furthers Biocomposites’ position as the go-to provider for surgeons requiring advanced bone regeneration materials.”

NanoBone’s patented technology “consists of nanostructured hydroxyapatite embedded in a silica gel matrix, which is suspended in a hydrogel/polymer silica carrier.” The solutions aim to provide full support for bone regeneration with a healing rate that is comparable to autograft and osteoinductive properties. However, NanoBone’s solutions are not impeded by the costs and complications of harvesting.

NanoBone is manufactured by Biocomposites GmbH which was purchased by Biocomposites last year.