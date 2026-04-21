Bioengineering appoints CEO

Bioengineering AG announced after the Board of Directors meeting on April 13th the appointment of Mr. Jiang Pei as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

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Bioengineering AG was acquired by the Morimatsu Group, an international engineering company, in September 2025. Following this acquisition, the Board of Directors has proceeded with the appointment of a new CEO for this strategically key position. The objective is to ensure continuity in leadership, the company’s sustainable development, and its successful long-term integration into the international Morimatsu Group.

Mr. Jiang Pei brings more than 30 years of international industry experience and has held senior executive leadership positions within the Morimatsu Group for many years. His expertise spans the development, manufacturing, and implementation of complex, customised systems, and equipment for demanding industrial applications, particularly within highly regulated and technologically sensitive sectors such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food, and chemicals.Through his long-standing professional career, Mr. Jiang has acquired extensive technical and commercial expertise in bioengineering, hygiene design, and aseptic processing. He possesses in-depth knowledge of international quality standards, regulatory frameworks, and global project execution.

The Board of Directors of Bioengineering AG commented: “With the appointment of Mr. Jiang Pei, we are confident that Bioengineering AG will be led by a highly experienced executive with deep industry expertise and a profound understanding of the Morimatsu Group. His long-standing leadership experience, strategic vision, and global mindset make him exceptionally well suited to guide the company through its next phase of development.”

Mr. Jiang Pei has collaborated closely for many years with international subsidiaries and leading industrial partners worldwide. He is a native Chinese speaker and is fluent in English, enabling effective communication and leadership at an international executive level within a global organisational structure.

The Board further stated: “Mr. Jiang’s appointment ensures continuity and stability following the acquisition and strengthens Bioengineering AG’s position within the group. We are convinced that under his leadership, the company will continue to develop sustainably and further strengthen its Swiss operations while successfully contributing to the international growth of the Morimatsu Group.”