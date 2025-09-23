Bioiberica celebrates its 50th Anniversary at CPHI 2025

Bioiberica is set to celebrate its 50th anniversary at CPHI Worldwide 2025 with a milestone: the launch of a renewed brand identity and new website.

As part of this forward-looking approach, the company is actively exploring new applications for life-saving heparin molecules through close collaboration with leading laboratories and research centres worldwide. This strategic rebrand marks the culmination of half a century of dedication to advancing the health and well-being of people, animals and plants – which all started with the manufacture of the company’s world-reference Heparin API.

Heparin: where it all began

Since its foundation in Palafolls (Barcelona) in 1975, Bioiberica has been a pioneer in the research, production and marketing of naturally sourced biomolecules, guided by the concept of "One Health". The 50th anniversary commemorates five decades of leadership in the sector, driven by a collaborative approach to science and a commitment to sustainable, high-quality progress. At CPHI, Bioiberica will spotlight its position among the world’s leading producers of heparin – an essential antithrombotic molecule that saves more than 100 million lives a year. With unmatched expertise in this area, the company delivers tailored processes and formulations across its specialised Heparin portfolio, adapting to customers’ specific needs and applications.

“As we look to the future, we continue to champion science and innovation to push the boundaries of heparin research, with more than 40 projects in research centres across 10 countries, working in partnership with esteemed institutions such as the G. Ronzoni Institute, King’s College London and other innovative medical technology firms,” comments Javier Velasco, R&D director at Bioiberica. “This ongoing investment in research is vital to tackle global health challenges like thrombosis – which is estimated to cause 1 in 4 deaths worldwide- and advance complex projects from anticoagulant devices to next-generation ophthalmic treatments. Every year we increase our investment in R&D, enabling us to advance science and develop new molecules in collaboration with international strategic partners, affirming our position as a leading company in the advancement of life sciences on a global scale.”

In addition to Heparin API, Bioiberica offers a wide portfolio of biologically derived APIs - including Thyroid, Chondroitin sulfate and Glucosamine. Visitors to booth 12.0D30 will also have the opportunity to explore Bioiberica’s flagship nutraceutical branded ingredients such as Collavant n2 and Mobilee for mobility, Dermial for skin health and DAOgest for histamine intolerance. Attendees can even be among the first to sample a pioneering ‘collagen milk’ featuring Collavant n2, native (undenatured) type II collagen, at the “Coffee Corner” on stand.

"We look forward to celebrating our 50th anniversary and sharing our refreshed visual identity with our partners at CPHI, as we begin the next chapter in our mission to drive the evolution of health” comments Luis Solera, CEO of Bioiberica. “The rebrand underscores our commitment to Life Science and the dedication of our team – comprised of over 500 professionals operating in nine global production centres – to deliver a portfolio of more than 100 products across a vertically integrated supply chain (as part of the SARIA Group) to over 80 countries. For 50 years, innovation has been our compass, and as we look to the future, we remain dedicated to advancing and shaping a healthier, safer world for all.”

Quality and safety: a permanent commitment

Quality and safety are inherent to Bioiberica’s history and to the manufacture of high-value ingredients of biological origin. The company ensures maximum traceability, quality and safety at every stage of product development thanks to the reliability of its processes and protocols developed over 50 years – including its unique circular economy model and vertical integration as part of the SARIA Group. This allows Bioiberica to deliver products of excellence that meet the most demanding standards in the pharmaceutical, veterinary, agricultural and nutraceutical sectors.

The Bioiberica team can be found at booth 12.0D30 (zone API) at CPHI Worldwide 2025, Messe, Frankfurt, from 28-30 October 2025.