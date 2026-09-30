Bioiberica to spotlight new frontiers in heparin research at CPHI

Bioiberica, a life science company, announces its return to CPHI Milan with a renewed mission to provide the high-quality, traceable and scientifically validated ingredients pharmaceutical and nutraceutical players need to unlock innovation.

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Alongside its world-reference active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and branded ingredients portfolios, the company will spotlight its heparin research projects, calling on fellow industry leaders to join its mission to unlock the full potential of this life-saving molecule.

Building on last year’s 50th anniversary celebrations, Bioiberica will harness its platform at CPHI to highlight the vital importance of the molecule that started it all: heparin. As one of the world’s premier producers of this essential antithrombotic, Bioiberica is dedicated to expanding the industry’s knowledge of heparin and its many, as yet unexplored, capabilities. Event attendees are invited to discover the details of more than 40 ongoing research projects taking place across 10 countries in partnership with esteemed institutions, such as the G. Ronzoni Institute (Italy) and King’s College London (UK). At the same time, attendees can also uncover new potential applications for heparin, such as its use in conjunction with cutting-edge medical devices.

The opportunities for discovery at booth 4A33 continue with a showcase of Bioiberica’s other biologically derived APIs - Thyroid, Chondroitin sulfate and Glucosamine – as well as nutraceutical branded ingredients. These include Collavant n2 (undenatured) type II collagen for joint health (40mg/day), hyaluronic acid (HA) matrix ingredients Mobilee, for muscle and joint health (80mg/day), and Dermial, for skin health and beauty (60mg/day), as well as DAOgest premium diamine oxidase (DAO) enzyme for histamine intolerance support (4.2mg/day). Attendees can also sample delicious beverages made with an industry-first milk drink enriched with Collavant n2 at Bioiberica’s on-stand “Coffee Corner”.

In addition to profiling its world-reference ingredients, Bioiberica aims to bring attention to the central role ingredient security plays in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical innovation.

“When we think of progress in healthcare, it’s scientific breakthroughs and new ingredient discoveries that tend to draw the most headlines – but supply continuity and ingredient confidence are as, if not more, important components in every breakthrough,” comments Javier Velasco-Alvarez, R&D & quality director at Bioiberica. “For more than five decades now, we have set the standard for quality, control and traceability, harnessing our vertically integrated supply chain and unique circular economy model to produce multi-pharmacopeia compliant solutions that have changed and saved millions of lives worldwide. For us, trusted quality and safety are truly the fuel that drives scientific innovation and this is one of the core messages we want to share with our industry partners at CPHI 2026.”e re