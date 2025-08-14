Bionova Scientific opens new pDNA facility in Texas

Bionova Scientific, a full-service biologics contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) and subsidiary of global conglomerate Asahi Kasei, has announced the opening of a 10,000 square-foot plasmid DNA (pDNA) development and production facility in The Woodlands, Texas.

× Expand Bionova Scientific

Located less than 30 miles north of Houston, Texas, the new facility designs, develops and manufactures research-grade pDNA materials to support the cell and gene therapy field. With the global pharmaceutical market anticipated to reach almost $3 trillion by 2033, Bionova Scientific has positioned itself to effortlessly accommodate the market’s rapid growth. Enabled by the new Texas facility, the company will expand its offerings beyond mammalian protein production and provide clinical to commercial-scale Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) production of pDNA by Q4 2025.

Plasmid DNA is a critical starting material for advanced therapeutics, including mRNA and viral vector-based cell and gene therapies (CGTs). Adding pDNA development and manufacturing services enhances Bionova Scientific’s established expertise in antibody and protein CDMO services, already offered via its recently expanded flagship facility in San Francisco’s Bay Area. Through these added services, Bionova is broadening its portfolio across biotherapeutic modalities to serve more customers. This strategic expansion is not just about capacity, it’s about evolving alongside the next generation of advanced therapy developers and meeting their unique needs with the same quality, flexibility, and scientific rigour that have defined Bionova’s existing partnerships in protein development and GMP manufacturing out of Fremont, CA.

“Bionova added these highly sought-after pDNA capabilities in response to a persistent unmet need among the cell and gene therapy biopharma community. Completing this specialised facility on schedule is not only a milestone for our team, but a crucial step in ensuring our customers receive the reliable, timely support they need to meet their own deadlines,” commented Darren Head, president and chair of Bionova. “We chose The Woodlands because of its proximity to a growing number of CGT companies, and its location provides Bionova with access to the rapidly expanding CGT ecosystem here in the U.S. By aligning our capabilities with the needs of the CGT sector, we look forward to building lasting partnerships that accelerate the industry.”

As a core growth driver within Asahi Kasei’s Life Science group, Bionova continues to scale its presence to meet the evolving needs of the biopharmaceutical industry. Backed by Asahi Kasei’s medium-term management plan, which prioritises expansion across its virus filtration, CRO testing, and CDMO businesses, Bionova is positioned to lead in delivering high-impact solutions for next-generation therapies. The company’s ongoing investments in specialised capabilities underscore its role at the forefront of Asahi Kasei Life Science’s strategy.