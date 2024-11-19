BioPharmaSpec announces three new facilities in Freiburg, Bergamo and Vilnius

BioPharmaSpec, a global Contract Research Organization (CRO) for Discovery and Preclinical Characterisation of Biopharmaceuticals, has officially announced three new European facilities.

The new facilities will focus on discovery and R&D services, offering structural and physicochemical characterisation services for a wide variety of biopharmaceutical products. These include monoclonal antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates, cell and gene therapy products, bioactive peptides, oligonucleotides and carbohydrates, together with HCP identification and the quantitation of other relevant product- and process-related impurities.

"Complementing a long career in academia where I’ve been the Professor of Biological Chemistry at Imperial College since 1980 it has been a privilege to help drive forward this exciting development and significant expansion of BioPharmaSpec. The Freiburg, Bergamo and Vilnius sites join our existing UK and US-based facilities to create the BioPharmaSpec Group of companies, serving the global biopharmaceutical industry,” said Prof. Howard R. Morris FRS, founder of the BioPharmaSpec Group of companies.

The announcement is a significant milestone in the rapid growth of BioPharmaSpec since it was founded in 2014 by Prof Howard Morris (with 45 years of experience in Mass Spectrometry discoveries and founder of the M-Scan Group of companies) and Dr. Andrew Reason (with 25 years of experience in commercialisation of analytical methods and previously group manager of the European M-Scan laboratories). Biopharmaceutical companies all over the world now turn to BioPharmaSpec for its structural and physicochemical characterisation services which help accelerate their drug pipelines.

“With the opening of these new laboratories in January 2025 and recruitment of local expert scientists, we are strategically and uniquely placed to provide our expanding global client base with the highest levels of technical and customer service," said director of business development, Lindsay McGowan.

Alongside modern office space and meeting rooms, the new laboratories will host some of BioPharmaSpec’s instrumentation including Waters Select Series CYCLIC Ion Mobility Separation (IMS) High Definition LC-MS/MS with ECD, SCIEX ZenoTOF 7600 LC-MS/MS with EAD, Waters Xevo TQ Absolute and Waters Xevo G3 LC-MS/MS Q-TOFs. This high-end instrumentation, supported by expert scientific advice, enables clients from across the globe to access high-quality structural characterisation services with fast turnaround times.