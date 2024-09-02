BioPhorum acquires training organisation Brookwood Global

× Expand EPM

BioPhorum has announced the acquisition of Brookwood Global, a UK-based provider of training and educational content for professionals operating in the field of clinical research.

BioPhorum has been at the heart of the biopharmaceutical industry for more than 15 years. Trusted by leaders from across the industry, it enables them to work together in non-competitive, confidential settings to seek out solutions for the benefit of all. Its members are united by their drive to save and improve patient outcomes and they recognise BioPhorum as the engine room for change in their industry.

Brookwood Global is a privately owned organisation, based in the UK, that has been delivering professional development solutions in the fields of clinical research and drug safety since 1996. Brookwood has trained more than 100,000 clinical research staff from c. 120 countries worldwide.

On announcing the acquisition, Deborah Kobewka, BioPhorum CEO said: “We are delighted to be joining forces with the team at Brookwood. Their expertise in digital training integrates perfectly with our advanced knowledge of the biopharmaceutical and life sciences industries, creating opportunities for diversification and growth for both organisations.

“The relationship also provides BioPhorum with the opportunity to expand our unique proposition into adjacent and connected segments of the pharmaceutical process/value chain, and to develop new services that will help our members derive maximum value from their relationship with us. We are confident that, with Brookwood’s input, BioPhorum members will be able to reach new audiences with the solutions and tools they develop in our workstreams. The collaborative insights and recommendations generated will be translated into practical, on-the-ground training resources that can be applied in their own organisations and further afield. It’s a win-win for us all”.

Professor Dr David Hutchinson, Founder of Brookwood Global said: “BioPhorum is an amazing collaboration with some of the most influential life sciences companies at its heart. We are excited to be part of that community and to help drive improvements in process and skills across the industry. This is a great opportunity for Brookwood, with some real synergies between our operations, and my colleagues and I look forward to working with everyone at BioPhorum as we extend our collective portfolios and deliver further value to our customers.”