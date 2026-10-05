Biosynth expands its offering of complex chemical raw materials at CPHI

Biosynth, a developer and supplier of critical raw materials and services for life sciences and diagnostics, will showcase its broad chemical portfolio and capabilities at CPHI Milan 2026, 6-8th October.

At Booth 10M62, Biosynth will unveil an expansion of its offering, bringing new products and solutions to customers developing the next generation of biologics, vaccines, and advanced therapies.

Biosynth will showcase its expanded Glyco-Toolbox, an integrated platform of specialty sugars, nucleotide sugars, glycans, glycoenzymes, analytical standards, fluorinated sugars, and custom manufacturing capabilities designed to support every stage of glycoscience and bioprocess development. The portfolio enables customers to characterise, engineer, and control glycosylation, helping improve biologic product quality, process consistency, and manufacturing efficiency. Amongst the latest additions are fluorinated sugars, innovative tools that provide unique insights into glycosylation pathways and support the optimisation of bioproduction workflows.

The company will also introduce GMP-grade Poly(I:C) (polyinosinic:polycytidylic acid), a synthetic double-stranded RNA analogue used in applications related to innate immune activation, vaccines, and immunotherapy. Its availability at GMP grade provides researchers and developers with a material suitable for programs moving toward clinical development and manufacturing, supported by Biosynth’s expertise in complex chemistry and production. Manufactured under robust quality systems, the material provides customers with confidence in consistency, traceability, and long-term supply as development programs mature.

At CPHI, Biosynth will showcase its expansive portfolio and integrated capabilities across the product lifecycle. Combining scientific expertise, manufacturing excellence, and dependable supply, Biosynth helps customers move from development to commercialisation faster and more efficiently.

“At a time when pharmaceutical development is becoming increasingly complex, customers need access to specialised chemistry, reliable materials and manufacturing expertise that can adapt as their programs evolve,” said Holger Olbrück, vice president, Strategic Accounts, Biosynth. “Just as importantly, they need confidence that their partners can deliver consistent quality, regulatory support and long-term supply continuity. Our goal is to provide the technical capabilities and dependable supply our customers need to move complex programs forward. From glycoengineering and bioconjugation to custom chemistry and precision manufacturing, Biosynth brings together the expertise and capabilities needed to support customers from development through commercialisation.”

This year’s CPHI meeting coincides with Biosynth’s 60th anniversary, marking six decades of chemistry expertise, scientific innovation and development, and customer partnership. To celebrate, Biosynth will host a “Cheers to 60 Years” cocktail reception at Booth 10M62 from 4:30 to 6:30 pm on Wednesday 7th October, bringing together customers, partners, media and industry colleagues.

“Sixty years is a significant milestone. But what matters most is how we build upon our collective experience, developed over those years, to shape what comes next,” said Matt Gunnison, CEO of Biosynth. “The needs of our customers are evolving alongside the science, and we are continuing to invest in our people, capabilities, and partnerships to stay ahead of those needs.”

Visitors to Biosynth Booth 10M62, CDMO Hall, can meet with our experts to learn more about GMP Poly(I:C), the expanded Glyco-Toolbox, and Biosynth’s broader chemical and manufacturing capabilities.